Man stabbed to death in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar; murder caught on CCTV

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by some people after an argument in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Friday

PTI

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by some people after an argument in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, footage from which was shared widely on social media.

Police had received a call on Thursday about stabbing of a man near gate number 3 of Begumpur's DDA Market, a senior police officer said.

The man was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, from where police found that the injured was one Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Vikas Panwar, Mayank's friend, told police that the incident happened around 7 pm Thursday when they both were sitting at Qila, Begumpur in Malviya Nagar, where 4-5 men picked an argument with Mayank, the DCP said.

After the argument they went away, but soon returned and pelted both friends with stones, police said.


