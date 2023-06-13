Man steals Andhra Police vehicle in Chittoor, drives it to Tamil Nadu

After examining the CCTV footage, the police officers found that the vehicle was headed towards the Tamil Nadu border. They immediately contacted their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and the vehicle was finally intercepted at Tindivanam town in the neighbouring state.



A police team from Chittoor went to Tamil Nadu and brought back the vehicle along with the thief.



The suspect was roaming around the police station and since he found the police vehicle unlocked, he started it and took it away. Since it was a police vehicle, no one stopped him at the interstate border. Police were questioning the accused.