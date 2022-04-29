Man suspected to be informer, shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

Later, when the accused duo were out on bail, they allegedly killed Saini "suspecting him to be a police informer".



"Hariom and his partner Sunil were suspecting Vikas of being a police informer, because his grocery shop is located near Hariom's shop and the houses are also in the same locality. Due to this, both of them killed Vikas," said Dildar Saini, the victim's father.



The Shamli Assistant Superintendent of Police, O.P. Singh, said, "The police teams have been formed to arrest the two absconding murder accused. Police are also interrogating some close relatives of the accused."