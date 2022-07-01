Man threatened in UP for condemning Udaipur incident

Mohammad Kausar Hasan Majidi, the President of Kanpur-based Sufi Khanqah Association, in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly received a phone call threatening of dire consequences for condemning the Udaipur incident and launching a tirade against Sunni Islamic organisation 'Dawat-e-Islami', police said.

Majidi had lodged a complaint at Juhi police station, seeking a probe into the activities of Dawat-e-Islami in Kanpur.

He had also condemned the Udaipur incident in a TV debate after which he was threatened with dire consequences by an unidentified caller on his mobile phone.