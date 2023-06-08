Man who gave you ministerial berth started taking national politics abroad: Cong hits back at Jaishankar

Asked about Jaishankar's criticism of Gandhi, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the BJP has given an "old script" to the external affairs minister and he should read a new one.

"The prime minister has made fun of previous governments and made light of the country's over-70-year-old history. What Rahul Gandhi has said is only the truth that a planned systematic attack on our constitutional bodies is happening," Surjewala said at a press conference.

In his remarks at the presser, Jaishankar said, "Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes abroad. The world is looking at us and what is it seeing? Elections are held in the country and sometimes one party wins and at times, the other party wins."

He also exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in next year's parliamentary polls as he said, "2024 ka result toh wohi hoga, humein pata hai (we know what will happen in 2024)."

"If you see all the narratives (against the government), they are made within the country. If a narrative does not work or is less effective, then it is taken abroad. They expect that the outside support will work in India," Jaishankar added.