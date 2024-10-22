Man who threatened Salman Khan apologies for his ‘mistake‘

On 18 October, a week after Baba Siddique's murder, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message threatening actor Salman Khan and extorting Rs 5 crore from him.

However, the man who sent the threat to the actor demanding money to end the actor's "enmity" with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has now sent another message saying it was a mistake.

"Don't take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, his condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's," the threat message said.

After Siddique's murder and the shooting incident outside Khan's residence in Bandra earlier, security was beefed up and with the laestes threat, Khan's security was heightened even more so.

Officials said upon tracing the original message, a team from Mumbai to was led to Jharkhand to find the man behind it.