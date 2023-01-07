Man who urinated on woman onboard Air India flight arrested from Bengaluru

A man, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, has been arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi Police.



"Shankar Mishra has been brought to Delhi for further investigation in the case. He was arrested after multiple raids. On January 3, he had switched off his phone and his last location was traced to Bengaluru," said Delhi Police sources.



Earlier, teams of Delhi Police in Maharashtra and Bengaluru have raided and questioned various people including relatives of the accused, as he was absconding.