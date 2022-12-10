Mandous: Weakens into deep depression; 4 killed in rain-related incidents, says CM

Stalin, who reviewed the situation at Kasimedu area, told reporters that the government anticipated the situation and put in all preventive measures and could therefore prevent major damage.



"With advanced planning, this government proved any disaster can be managed," he said.



Around 400 trees fell due to the impact of the high wind speed. Many trees had fallen on electric poles but the clearing work was on in full swing, he said. Around 25,000 civic workers were involved in various activities.



There was no waterlogging in the 22 subways in the city and vehicular traffic was smooth.



Rescue work was being expedited in the neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Villupuram.



With the cyclone causing damage to electric poles and transformers, power had been suspended in 600 places and it has been set right in 300 of them. The rest of the work will be over by evening, Stalin said.



Estimation of the loss was being done and if required Central assistance will be sought, the Chief Minister added.



Earlier, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said over 9,000 people have been lodged in 205 relief centres.