Mangalore blast accused had met Coimbatore car blast accused: Central agencies

Investigations are also on to ascertain whether he had any role in the October 23 Deepavali eve car blast in Coimbatore in which Jameesha Mubin was charred to death.



Six other accomplices of the deceased Mubin were arrested under UAPA and lodged in Coimbatore central prison.



It may be noted that one of the arrested is Mohammed Talka who is the nephew of S.A. Basha, founder of Al Umma, the Islamic terror organisation involved in the Coimbatore serial blasts of 14 February 1998 in which 56 people died and more than 200 grievously injured.



The NIA and Central agencies have questioned a few people in certain pockets of the state to get more details on whether any support system had worked for Mohammed Shariq. After the ban of the Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022, some small organisations owing allegiance to Islamic ideology surfaced in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore.