Mangaluru blast: Identity of suspected terrorist confirmed, police continue raids

Shariq was arrested and released on bail for writing threatening graffiti in Mangaluru city. After being released on bail, he was involved more in the terrorist activities and upgraded himself as bomb maker.



Police sources say that he has become a suicide bomber as well. Shariq managed to give the slip to state police as well as Central investigating authorities.



The incident of explosion had taken place on November 19 on a busy road in Mangaluru city. The police soon confirmed that it is an act of terror intended to create subversive activity in the city.