Manipur: 14 million Indian Christians deplore inadequate govt response
The NCCI has released a statement of concern over the ongoing violence and called for immediate action (for which it shared a list) to restore peace and harmony
The National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) has expressed grave concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has now lasted for nearly two years and shows no sign of easing. The conflict, characterised by widespread suffering, loss of life and displacement, continues to spiral out of control, leaving the state's residents in despair.
The NCCI, representing 14 million Christians across India, condemned the violence and criticised the inadequate response from authorities. "The people of Manipur are in a state of utter hopelessness," said the organisation, citing severe disruption to daily life in a call for action shared on 19 November, Tuesday.
Families have been torn apart, communities displaced and children deprived of their education, it noted, with basic needs such as food, shelter and healthcare now scarce, exacerbating their suffering.
The instability, the NCCI added, is eroding Manipur’s social fabric and taking a heavy toll on the population’s mental and physical well-being. Despite repeated appeals from civil society, the conflict remains unresolved and the suffering continues.
In response, the NCCI has called for urgent action from the central government, urging the following measures:
1. Deployment of Central Forces: The NCCI calls for the immediate deployment of additional security forces to restore order and protect civilians, suggesting a neutral presence could help de-escalate tensions.
2. Inclusive peace process: The organisation urges the start of a transparent and inclusive peace process that includes all affected communities, local leaders and civil-society groups. Such dialogue is essential to address the root causes of the conflict and build lasting peace, it holds.
3. Humanitarian aid: With winter approaching again, the NCCI has requested immediate relief for displaced persons, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with special needs. They also urge collaboration with faith-based organisations, NGOs and local communities for effective delivery of aid.
4. Accountability for violence: The NCCI has also demanded that all acts of violence be thoroughly investigated, regardless of the ethnic group involved, and that perpetrators be held accountable through the legal system.
The NCCI also expressed concern over a growing perception of bias in the response from state authorities, which has undermined trust in the political process. The organisation called on the state government to act as a neutral mediator, ensuring all communities are represented in peace talks.
Rev. Asir Ebenezer, general secretary of the NCCI, stressed the urgency of the situation: “The time to act is now. We appeal to the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister to intervene immediately, not only to end the violence but to restore harmony and trust among the communities of Manipur.”
What caused the recent escalation?
Tensions erupted on 7 November following the brutal assault of a 31-year-old woman, reportedly from the Kuki community, who was allegedly raped and set on fire by members of an armed group in the Jiribam district of Manipur. The district had remained largely unaffected by the conflict until June.
Kuki groups have blamed Meitei militants for the attack.
Kuki representatives also accused the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of failing to intervene, despite being positioned to protect the village. The violence intensified as suspected Kuki militants launched retaliatory attacks on Meitei individuals.
On 11 November, clashes broke out between the CRPF and suspected Kuki militants in Borobekra, Jiribam, resulting in the deaths of 10 militants. Sophisticated weapons, including AK rifles and RPGs, were recovered from the militants, and a police station and a relief camp housing Meitei refugees were attacked. The Meitei community has blamed Kuki groups for these assaults.
According to Manipur Police, the militants launched simultaneous attacks on both a police station and a CRPF post. In the wake of the violence, mobs targeted the homes of several legislators, including that of chief minister N. Biren Singh.
The situation worsened when the bodies of six individuals were found floating in a river on Friday, 15 November, sparking widespread protests in the state capital, Imphal.
On Sunday, 17 November, the police arrested 23 people for ransacking and setting fire to the homes of lawmakers and ministers, marking the second consecutive day of unrest in the region.
In response, union home minister Amit Shah cancelled rallies in Maharashtra and dispatched the CRPF director general to Manipur. The government has also deployed an additional 7,000 troops to the region to bolster security. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated that armed groups from rival communities have been engaged in violent activities, leading to fatalities and extensive property damage.
On 17 November, members of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Manipur also passed a resolution calling for a “mass operation” against Kuki militants allegedly responsible for the killings of three women and three children in Jiribam. The resolution set a seven-day deadline for action against the perpetrators.
The resolution highlights the escalating tensions, with both communities accusing each other of targeted attacks, further deepening the ethnic divide. The NCCI's call for urgent action reflects the growing volatility in the state.
On 18 November, the Manipur administration had extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services in the Imphal Valley, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur to curb misinformation and prevent further unrest. The suspension is to remain in effect until 20 November, when a fresh review of the law-and-order situation is to be undertaken.
Manipur is deeply divided along ethnic lines at the moment, with Meiteis, who predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, comprising over half of the population. Tribes such as the Kukis and Nagas, mostly Christians, inhabit the surrounding hill districts. While the Meitei community, largely Hindu, dominates the state’s business and political spheres, Kukis and Nagas have long-standing grievances regarding political representation and resource distribution.
The violence in May 2023, which has claimed over 160 lives, was sparked by protests against the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status and the eviction of Kuki settlements from protected forest areas. The Kuki-Zo, Hmar and Naga tribes do hold ST status, something a faction of the Meitei community had refused to ally itself with historically.
These unresolved issues continue to fuel ethnic strife, leaving the state in a precarious and volatile situation still.