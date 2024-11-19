Manipur: 14 million Indian Christians deplore inadequate govt response

The National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) has expressed grave concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has now lasted for nearly two years and shows no sign of easing. The conflict, characterised by widespread suffering, loss of life and displacement, continues to spiral out of control, leaving the state's residents in despair.

The NCCI, representing 14 million Christians across India, condemned the violence and criticised the inadequate response from authorities. "The people of Manipur are in a state of utter hopelessness," said the organisation, citing severe disruption to daily life in a call for action shared on 19 November, Tuesday.

Families have been torn apart, communities displaced and children deprived of their education, it noted, with basic needs such as food, shelter and healthcare now scarce, exacerbating their suffering.

The instability, the NCCI added, is eroding Manipur’s social fabric and taking a heavy toll on the population’s mental and physical well-being. Despite repeated appeals from civil society, the conflict remains unresolved and the suffering continues.