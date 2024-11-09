Manipur: Mother of three allegedly raped, killed; houses set on fire

In a shocking incident, a group of armed militants allegedly raped and burned alive a 31-year-old tribal woman in Manipur’s Jiribam district on the night of Thursday, 7 November. The victim, a teacher in a village school, is survived by her husband and three children. Additionally, several houses were reportedly set on fire.

While the Jiribam police chief’s statement added a little clarity about the immediate actions being taken in response to the horrific event, it also highlighted the bureaucratic hurdles.

The victim's body was sent for post-mortem to Silchar in Assam, the officer said.

The fact that the body was described as "charred" from the arson suggested that she was caught in a horrific act of violence, where not only was her life violently taken, but her body was subjected to further brutality, likely to destroy evidence and heighten the terror experienced by her family and community.

In a statement, police said they were yet to ascertain the exact details of how the woman was "charred" and how many houses were affected by the arson. However, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel deployed in the village have confirmed that 20 houses were torched during the incident.