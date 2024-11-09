Manipur: Mother of three allegedly raped, killed; houses set on fire
Police say they are yet to ascertain exact details of how the woman was "charred" and how many homes were affected
In a shocking incident, a group of armed militants allegedly raped and burned alive a 31-year-old tribal woman in Manipur’s Jiribam district on the night of Thursday, 7 November. The victim, a teacher in a village school, is survived by her husband and three children. Additionally, several houses were reportedly set on fire.
While the Jiribam police chief’s statement added a little clarity about the immediate actions being taken in response to the horrific event, it also highlighted the bureaucratic hurdles.
The victim's body was sent for post-mortem to Silchar in Assam, the officer said.
The senior police officer's statement indicated that authorities were taking steps to process the body for post-mortem, despite the challenging circumstances surrounding her death.
The fact that the body was described as "charred" from the arson suggested that she was caught in a horrific act of violence, where not only was her life violently taken, but her body was subjected to further brutality, likely to destroy evidence and heighten the terror experienced by her family and community.
In a statement, police said they were yet to ascertain the exact details of how the woman was "charred" and how many houses were affected by the arson. However, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel deployed in the village have confirmed that 20 houses were torched during the incident.
The police statement revealed some key dynamics that could make the situation even more volatile and complicated.
The fact that the arson and violence occurred just before peace talks were set to take place between the Meitei and Hmar communities is significant. It suggests that the attack may have been an intentional act to disrupt the peace process, escalate tensions, and derail any efforts at dialogue or reconciliation between the two groups.
Thursday night’s arson marks another grim chapter in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur.
This incident has pushed the death toll to at least 238 and left at least 60,000 displaced since the outbreak of violence on 3 May 2023 underscored the severity and scale of the conflict.
The tragic incident reflects how personal loss intersects with broader systemic issues in conflict zones, where violence is often compounded by a slow or inadequate response from authorities. In the wake of such a brutal attack, the family’s pain is compounded by the need to navigate these difficult processes.
