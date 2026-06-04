Manipur commando stabbed to death during anti-drug operation; accused arrested

A Manipur Police commando was stabbed to death during an anti-drug operation in Thoubal district, police said on Thursday, adding that the main accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Moijing Khongkok when a police commando team detained two suspects during a raid as part of an anti-narcotics operation.

According to police, Md. Naobi, 25, and another individual were taken into custody for questioning.

"While they were being questioned, accused Md. Naobi suddenly attacked Khoirom Suresh with a knife, inflicting grievous injuries," police said in a statement.

The two suspects fled the spot following the attack.

Suresh was rushed to a district hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at around 9.15 pm.

Police said intensive search operations were launched immediately after the incident.

"Following intensive search operations, the main accused, Md. Naobi, was arrested at around 8.45 am on Thursday," police said.

Efforts are continuing to trace and apprehend the second suspect.

Biren Singh expresses grief

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh expressed anguish over the death of the police personnel and called for strict action against those responsible.

"Deeply anguished and disturbed to hear about the Manipur Police Commando personnel who succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed by a drug peddler during an anti-drug operation at Moijing Khongkok on Wednesday night," Singh said in a post on X.

"It is not just sad, but also shameful for all of us as a society," he added.

The BJP leader urged authorities to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in the incident.

Police said further investigation is underway.