Manipur Burning: Shoot-on-sight follows morning's eerie calm

In the wake of escalating communal tension, curfew has been imposed in eight districts of Manipur and mobile internet service has been suspended in the entire state.

Violence had broken out on May 3 during a tribal agitation between the non-tribal Meiteis and mostly Kukis.

This has led to deserted streets in the capital city of Imphal, which wore an eerie silence on Thursday as the curfew took effect. Burnt-down vehicles served as stark reminders of the recent unrest, reflecting the gravity of the situation. Residents, fearful of further violence, preferred to stay indoors.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to enforce the curfew and maintain peace. Their presence was very visible in street patrols and checkpoints to restrict movement.