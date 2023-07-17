Manipur govt urges people to not make hate speech against other communities

The Manipur government has urged the people not to make any hate speech and express any matter targeting any individual and community which might create ethnic or law and order problems, officials said on Monday.

A Manipur Home Department official said that the government has undertaken a massive campaign against hate speech and expression on any matter targeting any individual, any organisation and any community which may cause ethnic or law and order problems.

Home Commissioner T. Ranjit Singh, in a notification, said that in view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and effective maintenance of the current situation, it is hereby appealed to all sections of general public, including public functionaries, to restrain or refrain themselves from making speech and expression targeted against anyone and community through any medium.

Every one must restrain or refrain themselves from making or by speech which constitutes “hate speech” or any species thereof, or spreading of wrong information, rumours or making of objectionable provocative inciting remarks directed at any particular person and community which is likely to create mistrust and misunderstanding and aggravate the prevailing law and order crisis in the state, it said.