Manipur gravest crisis for Oppn; winning 2024 polls ardent desire of BJP: Chidambaram

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre saying that while the Manipur situation is the "gravest crisis" for the Opposition, parties while the BJP-led NDA’s ardent desire is to win the elections in 2024.

In a cryptic tweet, Congress veteran and former union minister P. Chidambaram said, “Manipur's situation is the gravest crisis facing the country today, believe the Opposition parties. Unemployment is the biggest problem, say 36 per cent of the youth who were surveyed. Inflation is the hardest challenge in providing for families, say homemakers.

“The agenda of hate is the prime cause of the divisions in society, says the Congress. Uniting the Opposition parties is the first task, says the INDIA Alliance. Abuse of human rights of women, children, minorities and scheduled tribes is the darkest chapter of the India story, says the world.