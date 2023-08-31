Manipur impasse: Kuki leaders can't trust Meiteis, govt; can't join state assembly

The lawmakers of violence-riddled Manipur had gathered for a special session of the state legislature on Tuesday, 29 August.

But the session lasted less than an hour.

As a war of words erupted between ruling party and opposition legislators over the prevailing grim situation in the state, speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh adjourned the session indefinitely.

The brief session was slammed by the opposition. "This is a mockery," said Ibobi Singh, the Indian National Congress's party leader in the state and a former chief minister of Manipur. "Let us save democracy, let us save the Constitution."

Why this impasse?

Armed clashes between two of Manipur's three major ethnic groups—the (mostly Hindu) Meiteis and the Kukis (largely Christian, but also following indigenous practices)—first broke out in May.

The state has since fractured along ethnic lines. At least 152 people have been killed in the violence and tens of thousands displaced.