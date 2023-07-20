Manipur: Kuki women paraded naked and raped—79 days ago! (investigation ‘underway’)

The horrific footage shows a mob dragging the two women, stripped bare, into a field. The faces of several people in the mob are clearly visible, with no attempts made to conceal their identities, and their actions of feeling up the women are brazen.

Manipur police will be hard put to explain why it has taken them 80 days to investigate such an incident and why they have failed to as yet identify and arrest the culprits, surely?

Worse, two media outlets had actually spoken to one of surviving victims as well as family members of the other—and yet it escaped national attention until now. One report was published online by The Print a week ago, including an interview with one of the rape survivors, a 40-year-old, who recalled the incident in graphic detail; The Quint more recently was able to access a 21 June FIR and speak to the other, younger survivor's family.

Another middle-aged woman recalled how five members of her family and three other from her neighbourhood were waylaid. The neighbour and his son were immediately killed, she said, while the two younger women were disrobed and taken away by the mob. Her husband’s life was spared at the intervention of some Meitei individuals who were known to the family. She herself was told to take off her clothes and led away to a field, but eventually she was not raped, she claimed.