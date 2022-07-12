Manipur landslide: No more bodies found, 9 still missing

An official of the Noney district administration said that the search operations by the Army, Territorial Army, the National and State Disaster Response Force has been going on uninterruptedly since the catastrophic landslide on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, burying alive a large number of people, mostly Territorial Army, Railway employees, workers and villagers in the debris.



Eighteen persons were rescued alive and hospitalized in the incident.



State Relief and Disaster Minister Awangbow Newmai, who visited the spot sixth time on Tuesday, said that a review meeting would be held after three days in which the continuation of the search operation would be decided.