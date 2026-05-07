Manipur: Militants torch border villages in Kamjong; residents flee into forests

Heavily armed militants attacked several villages in Manipur’s Kamjong district near the India–Myanmar border early on Thursday, 7 May, torching houses and forcing residents to flee, officials said.

According to police, the attackers targeted the Tangkhul Naga villages of Namlee, Wanglee and Choro under the Kasom Khullen police station area at around 4.00 am. Residents of the border settlements reportedly escaped into nearby forests to save themselves.

The villages are situated less than a kilometre from the international border.

Officials said at least one elderly woman sustained injuries while trying to flee during the attack. Villagers claimed that two houses in Namlee, three to four houses in Wanglee, and several houses in Choro — barring a church — were gutted in the blaze.

Security personnel, including teams of the Assam Rifles, later reached the affected villages to assess the situation.

L. Keishing, the MLA from Phungyar, alleged that the attack had been carried out from across the border by Myanmar-based militant outfits — the Kuki National Army (Burma) and the People’s Defence Force (PDF).

“So far, the state had been seeing internal conflicts, but today there has been external aggression. A combined force of Kuki National Army-B and People’s Defence Force attacked four to five border villages at 3.30 am,” Keishing told reporters.