Manipur mulls replacing central forces with state personnel in valley areas

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Saturday said the state government is exploring the possibility of replacing some central forces deployed in peripheral areas of valley districts with state security personnel, amid growing demands from civil society groups.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Konthoujam said the plan involves relocating certain central forces from valley peripheries to adjoining hill areas, while deploying state forces in their place.

“We are trying to shift some of the central forces from the peripheral valley areas to neighbouring hill areas and replace them with state security forces,” he said.

Demand from civil society groups

The minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of increasing demands from valley-based civil organisations, which have been calling for the replacement of central forces with state personnel.

These groups have alleged that recent incidents, including armed attacks and the use of explosives from neighbouring hill areas, were not effectively prevented, raising concerns over the current deployment pattern.

The issue has gained prominence following the recent bomb attack in Bishnupur district that led to civilian casualties, intensifying calls for changes in security arrangements.

Logistical challenges, manpower shortage