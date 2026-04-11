Manipur mulls replacing central forces with state personnel in valley areas
Move under consideration amid civil society demands; manpower constraints cited
Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Saturday said the state government is exploring the possibility of replacing some central forces deployed in peripheral areas of valley districts with state security personnel, amid growing demands from civil society groups.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Konthoujam said the plan involves relocating certain central forces from valley peripheries to adjoining hill areas, while deploying state forces in their place.
“We are trying to shift some of the central forces from the peripheral valley areas to neighbouring hill areas and replace them with state security forces,” he said.
Demand from civil society groups
The minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of increasing demands from valley-based civil organisations, which have been calling for the replacement of central forces with state personnel.
These groups have alleged that recent incidents, including armed attacks and the use of explosives from neighbouring hill areas, were not effectively prevented, raising concerns over the current deployment pattern.
The issue has gained prominence following the recent bomb attack in Bishnupur district that led to civilian casualties, intensifying calls for changes in security arrangements.
Logistical challenges, manpower shortage
Konthoujam, however, indicated that the proposed transition cannot be carried out immediately.
He said there is a shortage of personnel in the state security forces, which makes the process logistically challenging and requires careful planning.
Officials said any such redeployment would need coordination between state authorities and central agencies, given the security sensitivities in both valley and hill areas.
Probe into Bishnupur incident
On the bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, in which two children were killed earlier this week, the minister said investigations are ongoing.
“At present, we cannot say anything,” he said, indicating that authorities are still ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Manipur has been witnessing tensions between valley and hill regions, with security deployment becoming a contentious issue.
The presence of central forces in sensitive areas has been a key component of maintaining law and order, even as sections of civil society continue to seek a greater role for state forces in handling local security
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines