Manipur polls: BJP govt benefitting a few big industrialists, says Priyanka Gandhi

"The individual voices are being throttled and suppressed by the BJP. The party made so many promises before the elections, but after the election the BJP ignored Manipur and the Northeast region. Everything has been imposed from the Centre," Priyanka said.



Saying that the politics of BJP and Congress is different, she accused the saffron party of not giving space to the diverse sections of people leading to discrimination and unrest in the society.



Terming Manipur as the jewel of the country, the Congress leader said that there is a huge unemployment crisis in the state despite the tourism sector having great sources of employment opportunities and jobs could be created by helping small and medium scale industries.



Alleging that states, regions and all people of the country are not being treated equally by the BJP, the Congress leader said that the BJP government at the Center and in the states do not respect individual life and culture, different ways of living, diverse opinions causing rising discriminations.



Claiming that the Congress party built the nation and obtained India's Independence, the Congress general secretary said that rampant corruption, unemployment, price rise and undemocratic activities shattered the lives of the people in Manipur.



Demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in the government jobs and free transport for the women in Manipur, the Congress leader said that she has been constantly trying to provide equal opportunities to women while the BJP's ideology never supports this policy.