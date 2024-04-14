Manipur sways between bullets and ballots ahead of polling on Friday

With just four days to go for the first phase of polling in Manipur, there are renewed doubts about the timing of the election, security preparations and how free, fair and peaceful will be the polling.

A large number of people in the state are disinterested in the polling, asking how it would help or change their plight. They first need to go back home and rebuild their lives and rehabilitate their families, say both Meitei and tribal victims of displacement.

While overt signs of election and campaigning are missing, say reports, with militant groups having called for poll boycott and bans on public meetings, violence has not stopped. Even eleven months after the ethnic clashes began in the small state in May, 2023, illegal arms looted from the state armouries are still being used to strike terror.

Gruesome videos of a dead body of a young man dragged carelessly on a dusty road and of the same or a different body being brutally dismembered have been deleted or taken down from social media. The videos had surfaced on Saturday and they were from Manipur, it was claimed. A report in The Hindu on Sunday claimed that police sources had confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

It is not clear whether the videos were related to the alleged gunfight between two groups on Saturday, in which two young men in their twenties, both believed to be tribals, were killed at the boundary of the Kangpopki and Imphal East districts or to the killing of a young man in Tengnoupal earlier.

The fresh violence comes ahead of union home minister Amit Shah’s scheduled election rally at Imphal on Monday. This will be his first visit to the state after he visited Manipur for three days starting 29 May last year and left after promising that he would be back in a fortnight.

With polling for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state scheduled in two phases, 19 and 26 April, there are also question marks about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing any election rally at all.

The PM’s failure to visit the state after ethnic violence broke out on 3 May, 2023 has been a sore point with the people in the state, where 200 people have lost their lives and 50,000 displaced.

Polling for the two Lok Sabha seats is due on April 19 and 26; while Inner Manipur and some segments of Outer Manipur will vote in the first phase, the remaining segments of Outer Manipur will go to polls on April 26. This is the first time polling will take place in two phases in the same constituency.