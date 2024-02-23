Manipur tribal body protests transfer of Kuki-Zo police personnel

A leading Manipur tribal body on Friday strongly protested the transfer of more than 100 Kuki-Zo tribal police personnel to Meitei-majority areas, and sought the intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah in the matter.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex body of tribals in Manipur, wrote to Shah seeking his intervention in the transfer of Kuki-Zo police personnel to Meitei-dominated areas.

Senior ITLF leader and spokesman Ginza Vualzong said given the prevailing situation, such transfers are unacceptable. “It requires them (Kuki-Zo cops) to travel to Meitei-inhabited districts, and if they survive the journey, they will be stationed with mostly Meitei police personnel. In other words, this is a death sentence for these policemen as the government cannot guarantee their safety,” Vualzong said.

The ITLF, in its letter to Amit Shah, urged the minister to immediately intervene to stop the execution of this “discriminatory order” issued by the Manipur DGP.

It said the violence in Manipur has led to a mass exchange of population on ethnic lines, leading to a complete physical separation of communities.