Manipur tribal organisation seeks bodies of Kuki victims lying in morgues

A tribal organisation of Manipur has requested the authorities to bring to Kangpokpi district the bodies of Kuki-Zo community people killed in the five-month-long ethnic strife in the state and currently lying in morgues in state capital Imphal.

The Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) also sought security for the bodies during transportation.

A senior official of Imphal East district said they will act according to government instructions but are yet to receive any formal request from the tribal body.

"We would appreciate if the authorities allowed the bodies of Kukis lying in Imphal morgues to be brought to Kangpokpi. After consulting with the family of the victims, the mortal remains will be buried at a cemetery at Phaijang," COTU Media Cell Coordinator Lun Kipgen said.