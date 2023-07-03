Violence in Manipur is state-sponsored, says fact-finding team

A fact-finding team has found that what is currently occurring in Manipur is not communal violence, but state-sponsored violence. It is not merely a fight between two communities, but a question of land, resources exacerbated by the presence of fanatics and militants.

The violence that broke out on 3 May 2023 did not occur by itself, without incitement. Many incidents took place in the months of March and April 2023 which clearly indicated the possibility of violent clashes. But the government chose to ignore it, allowing the violence to happen.

The fact-finding team from the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) said, at a press conference in Delhi, that the Manipur government, instead of taking steps to safeguard the lives of the people in the state, has continued its provocative actions which have furthered the rift between two major communities –Meiteis and Kukis. The team visited seven relief camps, six of which were Meitei camps and one of the Kukis. The camps were based in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

The clashes in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki ethnic groups began on May 3 and have continued for 48 days without any signs of abating. All Kukis have been expelled from Imphal, and no Meitei can be seen in Churachandpur (a Kuki stronghold) or other Kuki-dominated hill districts such as Chandel, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal and Senapati districts of Manipur. The Meiteis predominantly live in the Imphal valley and the Kuki tribes live in the hill regions of the state.