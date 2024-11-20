Manipur violence probe panel collects over 11,000 affidavits

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI), formed to investigate the ethnic violence in Manipur, has collected over 11,000 affidavits along with other evidence, including photographs, pen drives, and documentary submissions, a senior government official told The Hindu on Tuesday, 20 November.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the three-member panel, led by Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, last year.

The CoI is currently collecting evidence, and individuals deemed relevant to the investigation are expected to be summoned soon. While public hearings were initially planned to ensure a thorough examination of the violence, a final decision remains pending due to concerns over the safety of participants.

“The safety and security of individuals who attend the hearing is a priority. What if someone is harmed after the hearing? We are weighing the options,” the official said.