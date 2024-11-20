Manipur violence probe panel collects over 11,000 affidavits
While public hearings were initially planned to ensure a thorough examination of the violence, a final decision on this remains pending
The Commission of Inquiry (CoI), formed to investigate the ethnic violence in Manipur, has collected over 11,000 affidavits along with other evidence, including photographs, pen drives, and documentary submissions, a senior government official told The Hindu on Tuesday, 20 November.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the three-member panel, led by Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, last year.
The CoI is currently collecting evidence, and individuals deemed relevant to the investigation are expected to be summoned soon. While public hearings were initially planned to ensure a thorough examination of the violence, a final decision remains pending due to concerns over the safety of participants.
“The safety and security of individuals who attend the hearing is a priority. What if someone is harmed after the hearing? We are weighing the options,” the official said.
The Commission was established to provide a comprehensive account of the violence's causes and impact and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The ethnic clashes in Manipur last year resulted in significant loss of life and displacement, prompting the MHA to form the inquiry panel.
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over some MLAs of the ruling NDA reportedly skipping a meeting called by Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh. The Congress said the writing on the wall was clear and asked whether Home Minister Amit Shah was reading it.
Congress general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked how long the "excruciating agony" of the people of Manipur has continued like this.
Noting that the Manipur Assembly has 60 MLAs, Ramesh said that on Monday night, the CM of Manipur called a meeting in Imphal of all MLAs belonging to the NDA.
"Other than him, only 26 showed up. Of these 26, 4 belong to the NPP whose national president has already written to the BJP national president withdrawing support to the present CM," he said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines