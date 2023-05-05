Manipur violence: Sack Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demands Congress
BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, said Congress leaders
The Congress on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Modi government over the Manipur violence, saying BJP's politics of hate is responsible for the ongoing crisis in the state.
Several Congress leaders opined "Manipur is burning" because the BJP has created fissures among communities with its "politics of hate".
Demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked in view of a total breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur, Randeep Surjewala said BJP government should be dismissed and President's Rule be imposed in the state.
"Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on Twitter.
"BJP's politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance," he said.
In a tweet, Gandhi said he was deeply concerned about Manipur's rapidly deteriorating law-and-order situation. "The Prime Minister must focus on restoring peace and normalcy. I urge the people of Manipur to stay calm," he said.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a government order on social media and pointed that the state government has written that it is "pleased to authorise shoot at sight orders".
"Just like the British government, only the Modi government could use such draconian language as there is complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur," he said in a video message.
"This is a fit case where Home Minister of India Amit Shah should resign or should be sacked forthwith. This is a fit case where the BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and Article 356, that is President's Rule, should be imposed," he added.
In a video statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP got a resounding mandate in Manipur in 2021, a "double-engine" government was installed in 2022 but less than 15 months later, "the entire state is in flames".
"The society is in foment, internet and social media are suspended, the chief minister is under siege, MLAs resigning right, left and centre and what are the prime minister and home minister doing? They are busy going around polarising Karnataka," Ramesh alleged.
"It is really tragic what has happened in Manipur. All sections of Manipur's diverse society are unhappy, up in flames, youths dissatisfied, tribals dissatisfied, non-tribal communities dissatisfied. This is a betrayal of the people's mandate," he said.
Ramesh called for the sternest action to restore peace, normalcy and tranquillity in the northeastern state. He also alleged that Congress workers and leaders as well as critics of the chief minister are being "attacked" in Manipur.
So far, 9,000 people have been rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas and given shelter, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.
The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned on Wednesday night, and along with the state police, the forces contained the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.
The Manipur government issued "shoot at sight" orders on Thursday to contain the spiraling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community, which has displaced more than 9,000 people from their villages.
Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting. More troops are being brought in from Nagaland by road, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) is flying in reinforcements from Guwahati and Tezpur, defence officials indicated.
