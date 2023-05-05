Manipur violence: Sack Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demands Congress

The Congress on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Modi government over the Manipur violence, saying BJP's politics of hate is responsible for the ongoing crisis in the state.

Several Congress leaders opined "Manipur is burning" because the BJP has created fissures among communities with its "politics of hate".

Demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked in view of a total breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur, Randeep Surjewala said BJP government should be dismissed and President's Rule be imposed in the state.

"Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on Twitter.