Manish Sisodia's bail shot in arm for AAP ahead of Haryana, Delhi polls

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia sharply pulling up the lower courts and saying his long incarceration of 17 months without trial deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

The bail to Sisodia is a shot in the arm for the beleaguered party, which is gearing up to contest the Haryana assembly polls and the Delhi elections in the next few months.

Party leaders claimed his release is a setback to the "mission" to defame AAP.

"Sisodia was doing such noble work and he was put behind bars for 17 months in a fake case. There was anger among people of Delhi over his arrest and his release will have a positive impact for our party. We will win two or four seats more than last time. In fact, I think we will win effect a clean sweep," senior party leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Party leaders feel Sisodia's presence will bolster its election campaign, especially in Delhi where it is looking for a third consecutive term and aiming for a performance similar to that of 2015 and 2020 when it won 67 and 62 seats respectively.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among AAP workers after Sisodia got bail. Its impact will be felt in the coming elections. We hope Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be soon out of jail," a beaming AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said.

The period from 2022 to 2024 has been a tumultuous one for the party owing to the arrest of its senior leaders.

During this period, the party has seen electoral gains and its elevation to the status of a national party but it would not be wrong to say that the journey has been riddled with more troughs than crests.

It all began with the arrest of former health minister and senior party leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering by ED in May 2022.

In the same year in July, Lt governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the excise policy over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.