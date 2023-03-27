Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice against Rahul's disqualification

"Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution provides that a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament if he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament."



The notice says, "Article 103(1) provides that the decision as to the disqualification of members lies with the President of India. Further, Article 103(2) lays down that a decision on disqualification by the President must be preceded by mandatory consultation with the Election Commission of India."



The notice further states, "Section 8(3) of the Representation of People's Act, 1951 which triggered the disqualification mandates conviction and sentencing as two conjunctive prerequisites for disqualification which were not fulfilled since Shri Rahul Gandhi's sentence has been suspended for 30 days."