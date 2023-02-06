Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS on Chinese transgressions

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Chinese transgressions in Indian territory.



"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the border situation with China."



In the notice he stated, "Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till 16 January 2023, 17 rounds of Commander level talks have taken place between India and China with little success. All the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo.