Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice to discuss China border issue

The notice said the clashes in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh were another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border.



"What is more, such aggression is no longer limited in territorial scope as is

evidenced by the clashes that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, around 2000 kms away from the place of previous clashes. There is growing concern that China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage. Despite this, China's large trade surplus with us has continued to surge since the military confrontations began in 2020."