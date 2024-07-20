Manoj Jarange begins fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday, 20 July launched a fresh indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Jalna district, demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as blood relatives of the Maratha community members.

Launching the fast in his native Antarwali Sarati village in the district, he said he had to undertake this step as the Maharashtra government has failed to fulfil the promise on the reservation issue.

Earlier, Jarange had suspended his indefinite fast over the reservation issue on 13 June, six days after launching it, and set a deadline of one month before the government to accept the community's demands.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Jarange said, "I had to launch this fast as the government did not keep its word. I will continue the strike till my death."

He said a crucial meeting will be held on 29 August, where the Maratha community will decide whether to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

During the indefinite fast, he would undertake a state-wide tour from 7 to 13 August, he said.

"I will tour Maharashtra in an ambulance and address meetings. Following this, a series of meetings will be held at Antarwali Sarati from August 14 to 20 to discuss assembly polls. On August 29, if the community decides against fielding any candidate, we will not field any. But we will then work towards defeating those who oppose Maratha reservation and support them who are in its favour," he said.