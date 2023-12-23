Manoranjan D may be mastermind behind Parliament security breach: police

The Delhi Police special cell suspects Manoranjan D — one of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case — to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy, hatched to send a message to the ruling government by doing "something big", said a source privy to the probe.

According to police, Lalit Jha, a fellow accused, has revealed to interrogators that Manoranjan was the one who motivated other members to do something big and planned the breach of Parliament, and Jha's role was only to destroy the evidence after the act.

Manoranjan was arrested along with Sagar Sharma from inside Parliament on 13 December. Both had jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha and opened yellow-coloured canisters hidden in their shoes.

Manoranjan, a native of Mysore, had quit engineering to engage in social work. Though he was unemployed, he managed to visit Cambodia, the source said.