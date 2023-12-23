Manoranjan D may be mastermind behind Parliament security breach: police
According to cops, Lalit Jha has revealed to interrogators that Manoranjan was the one who motivated other members to do something big and planned the breach
The Delhi Police special cell suspects Manoranjan D — one of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case — to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy, hatched to send a message to the ruling government by doing "something big", said a source privy to the probe.
According to police, Lalit Jha, a fellow accused, has revealed to interrogators that Manoranjan was the one who motivated other members to do something big and planned the breach of Parliament, and Jha's role was only to destroy the evidence after the act.
Manoranjan was arrested along with Sagar Sharma from inside Parliament on 13 December. Both had jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha and opened yellow-coloured canisters hidden in their shoes.
Manoranjan, a native of Mysore, had quit engineering to engage in social work. Though he was unemployed, he managed to visit Cambodia, the source said.
Jha was produced before the court on Friday, 22 December from where he was sent to 14 days' police custody. Police told the court that they needed to confront Jha with other accused and collect scientific and digital evidence related to the case. According to the source, Jha told police that Manoranjan had sent tickets to him and others on WhatsApp to visit Mysore a year ago.
Another officer said the doctors on Friday began psychoanalysis tests on all six accused. They were taken to a forensic lab where they underwent the test, which is supposed to help interrogators ascertain their mental condition, the officer said.
Police said the accused have revealed that they were upset with the nation's rising unemployment and the crisis in agriculture and in Manipur. They are yet to reveal the "proper" sequence and reasons behind their acts inside and outside Parliament, police said.
