Manual scavenging: Delhi HC directs MCD, city govt to strictly comply with SC ruling

The Delhi High Court has directed the city government and civic authorities to ensure compliance with the decision of the Supreme Court on strict implementation of law for eradication of manual scavenging.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that the top court has passed various directions on the issue, including enhanced compensation amount of Rs 30 lakh for sewer deaths and minimum Rs 20 lakh compensation in case of permanent disability.

"The apex court has issued various other directions to ensure that the practice of manual scavenging stands completely eradicated. The Government of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and all other authorities are directed to strictly comply with the judgment delivered by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," said the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, in a recent order.

"The apex court has enhanced the compensation amount for sewer deaths from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, and in case of sewer victims suffering disabilities, the compensation is to be fixed depending on the severity of the disabilities.