Many more influential people involved in WBSSC scam: ED's written submission to court

In its written submission, the ED has also told the court that when its sleuths raided Partha Chatterjee's residence in July, they seized a number of incriminating documents, including those recommendation letters.



Currently, both -- Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee -- are in judicial custody and will continue to be there till September 14, when they will be presented at the court again. Sources said that during that period ED sleuths will question Chatterjee on these recommendation letters.



Meanwhile, the ED sleuths are also preparing to grill the other directors and employees of the shell companies, which, they believe were used to channelise the proceeds of the teachers' recruitment irregularities scam to different avenues.



The ED officials have learnt that some directors in some companies were appointed at paltry monthly payment of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and mostly they hailed from lower middle- class. "Actually, appointing such people as directors was just an eye-wash," an ED official said.