'Many of us left just with our suitcases': Tales of people affected by flooded Teesta

Mishti Haldar, 28, woke up on Wednesday morning to find that the Teesta was flowing almost within touching distance from her porch at Matigara near Siliguri.

The fast-flowing river, which is normally about 250 metre away from her house, was carrying with it camps, utensils and animal carcasses.

"The river had swollen overnight because of the flash flood in Sikkim and rains, and flooded the low-lying areas of our district. Camps, which must have been struck by tourists or Army people upstream, had been uprooted and the debris were flowing by… It was an incredible scene," said Haldar, a housewife.

Soon, police asked her to move to the nearby school, a designated shelter, as the flood waters were rising.

"Many of us left just with our suitcases, praying our houses will be spared," she said.