Maratha quota: Jarange announces indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday announced that he and his supporters would begin an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan from 19 September, demanding reservation for the community in jobs and education.

Jarange said the march to Mumbai would begin from Antarwali Sarati on 15 September, with the protest coinciding with the Ganpati festivities being celebrated across Maharashtra from 14 to 25 September.

The protesters will halt at Patoda in Beed on 15 September, Srigonda in Ahilyanagar on 16 September, Hadapsar in Pune on 17 September and Khopoli in Raigad on 18 September. They will then camp at Khoparkhairane in Navi Mumbai before proceeding to Mumbai.

Jarange said the indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai would begin at 10 am on 19 September.

“We have to continue the agitation peacefully until we return from Mumbai with reservation for our community. No one should resort to stone-pelting or arson. Vehicles should be driven properly and everyone should follow the code of conduct. We want to protest through democratic means and secure our rightful demand,” he said.

Jarange also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to obstruct the march.

“Fadnavis should not stop the Maratha community and I believe he will not do that. If police try to stop us with barricades, agitators should stop there and sit on the roads but should not touch the barricades. They should find an alternative route and reach the agitation site,” he said.

He added that if protesters were stopped, responsibility for such action would rest with Fadnavis.