Maratha stir continues, Congress wants Special Legislature Session for quotas

The Maratha groups’ agitation for reservations continued for the 7th day in Jalna even as Congress’ Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar demanded a Special Session of Maharashtra Legislature to discuss and finalise the quotas for the community here on Monday.

Wadettiwar told mediapersons that the state government should convene a special sitting of the house to consider and finalise the Maratha quotas permanently.

Maratha groups have called for bandh in pockets of Jalna, Aurangabad, Solapur, Pune, Beed and other districts as police deployed tight security in all sensitive areas.