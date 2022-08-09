Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65

Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan, known for his performance in films such as Chashme Bahaddar, Ek Shodh and Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, passed away Tuesday morning following a heart attack, actor Vijay Patkar confirmed.

Patwardhan, 65, breathed his last at his residence in Girgaon, an area in southern Mumbai.

He passed away due to a heart attack today around 7-8 am at his residence in Girgaon. He had some severe health issues but that was five years ago.