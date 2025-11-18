Marathwada: 899 farmer suicides in 10 months; flood-hit region records sharp spike

As many as 899 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region between January and October this year, with 537 cases occurring during the six months of floods and heavy rain, official data shows.

The figures, compiled by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional commissioner’s office, underline the scale of agrarian distress in the eight-district region—Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Beed and Dharashiv.

Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the highest numbers.

From 1 May to 31 October, the districts reported:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 112 suicides

Jalna – 32

Parbhani – 45

Hingoli – 33

Nanded – 90

Beed – 108

Latur – 47

Dharashiv – 70

Severe rain and floods also caused extensive collateral damage: 12 lives lost, over 1,300 houses damaged, and 357 livestock deaths (till 20 September). The state government has announced a Rs 32,000 crore package for relief.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal said the administration is “seriously addressing” the crisis.

“The government is spending nearly Rs 1 lakh crore on farmers through schemes and incentives — far more than the agriculture department’s annual budget of Rs 23,000 crore,” he told PTI. He added that direct financial assistance would increase and that long-term structural solutions were being prepared, including controlled farming techniques and revised crop patterns for predictable returns.