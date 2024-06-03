March 1993 Mumbai blasts convict lynched in Maharashtra's Kolhapur jail

A convict in the March 1993 Mumbai blasts case was allegedly lynched by five undertrial inmates inside the Kolhapur Central Jail, the police said on Sunday, 2 June.

Kolhapur superintendent of police Mahendra Pandit, who confirmed the incident, told the media that the convict, Mohammed Ali Khan, 59, a.k.a. Munna, of Mumbai, was pounced upon by five other inmates facing serious charges under the MCOCA.

The incident happened around dawn when all the prisoners were going for a bath in the prison situated at Kalamba.

According to The Free Press Journal report, an argument with other inmates over taking a bath in the bathroom area of the jail resulted in the attack on Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhawarlal Gupta.