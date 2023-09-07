Marine scientists unearth genome secrets of Indian oil sardine

In a major breakthrough in marine fisheries research, a team of scientists at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has decoded the whole genome of the Indian oil sardine, a popular food fish.

This is the first time that the genome of a marine fish species from the Indian subcontinent has been decoded, a CMFRI statement said in Kochi.

CMFRI Director Dr A Gopalakrishnan described this development as a 'milestone' in Indian marine fisheries, saying that the decoded genome will be a valuable resource for understanding the biology, ecology and evolution of the oil sardine (Sardinella longiceps).

"This critical genome data could be used to improve the management strategies for the conservation and sustainable utilisation of this fish," he said.

The decoded genome is 1.077 Gb in size and contains a total of 46316 protein coding genes.