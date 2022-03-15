Markets break 5-day rally; Sensex tumbles 709 pts on weak global trends

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries Limited, Axis Bank and HCL Tech were the major drags.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Titan were among the gainers.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Shanghai settled sharply lower amid concerns over fresh virus lockdowns. Tokyo was marginally higher.

Exchanges in Europe were largely trading lower in the afternoon trade.

Stock exchanges in the US settled on a mixed note in the overnight trade.

The scheduled Federal Reserve policy meeting is also keeping markets on edge.

"The world equity market lost its momentum as new financial and trade sanctions were imposed on Russia along with the suspension of gas imports. It is a setback for the market sentiment, which was improving in anticipation of a truce in war. The Indian market was outperforming due to ease in commodity prices.

"World markets are also lower ahead of the US Fed meeting," according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.