Markets extend losing streak to 3rd day, close at over 10-month lows

IndusInd Bank was the top loser among Sensex constituents, losing 2.12 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, HDFC twins, Asian Paints and HUL.



In value terms, Reliance Industries and the HDFC duo accounted for the most of the benchmark's losses.



On the other hand, Bharti Airtel topped the gainers' list with a jump of 1.63 per cent. NTPC, UltraTech Cement, M&M, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and L&T were among the other gainers, climbing as much as 1.61 per cent.



"Domestic market restrained from heavy sell-off as CPI data moderated on a month-on-month basis and this had a calming down effect amidst global volatility.



"However, elevated WPI data continued to dominate the broad market, which is cautious awaiting tomorrow's outcome of Fed policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



Retail inflation eased to 7.04 per cent in May, mainly on account of softening food and fuel prices as the government as well as the RBI stepped in to control spiralling price rise by way of duty cuts and repo rate hike, as per official data released after market hours on Monday.



However, wholesale price-based inflation surged to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May as crude prices rose and heatwave brought about a spike in prices of vegetables and fruits, strengthening the possibility of a further interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank.



"Markets ended marginally lower in a volatile trading session, in continuation of the prevailing trend. After the soft start, the benchmark made multiple attempts to recover but selling pressure in heavyweights capped the upside till the end.



"Markets are witnessing pressure ahead of the crucial US Fed meet outcome scheduled on Wednesday," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.