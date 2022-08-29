Markets fall sharply in early trade mirroring weak global equities

The Asian markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the red in mid-session deals.



The US markets had ended significantly lower on Friday.



"Markets expected Jerome Powell to remain hawkish at Jackson Hole but the ultra-hawkish tone of the Fed chief's message and his warnings that Fed's policy will 'cause some pain to households and businesses' and this is 'the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation' were not expected and factored in by the markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.