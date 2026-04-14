Marking the end of the Nitish era, madrasa educated Samrat Chaudhary to become first BJP CM in Bihar

In a significant political shift, BJP leader and former deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, who received his primary education in a Madarasa, has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

He will be the first BJP leader to hold the top post in the state, where the party has largely shared power with the JD(U) since 2005, barring brief interruptions.

Chaudhary’s elevation signals the end of the long political dominance of JDU founder and socialist stalwart Nitish Kumar, who resigned earlier in the day.

His resignation was accepted by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Chaudhary is expected to take oath on Wednesday.

A political dynast, Chaudhary is the son of Shakuni Chaudhary, a veteran OBC leader and founding member of Samata Party led by George Fernandes.

Notably, Nitish Kumar was also part of this political formation. Before his elevation, Chaudhary held the crucial Home portfolio in Bihar.

Though his appointment was widely anticipated,given his proximity to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,he was formally elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

His name was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha and supported by senior leaders including Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal, and Renu Devi.