Marriage and complete independence ‘impossible’, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 21 August, observed that it is “impossible” for a husband or wife to claim complete independence from their spouse while still in a continuing marriage.

“If anyone wants to be fully independent, they should not enter matrimony,” a bench of justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan said while hearing a dispute between an estranged couple with two young children.

“Marriage means the coming together of two souls. How can you say you want to be independent while still married?” the bench remarked, urging the couple to reconcile in the interest of their children.