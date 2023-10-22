Marriage equality verdict: ‘Law seeks control, love seeks freedom’

There’s a play on queer life in India doing the rounds in Mumbai, and about to go on tour very soon. It is named Be-loved. In the first few shows, the director, Sapan Saran, and one of the actors, Kalyanee Mulay, flagged off the performance with a mock-argument around how to pronounce the title. Was it ‘be loved’ or ‘beloved’? Each insists on one of these, and leaves it with us, unresolved.

As the play unfolds, we realise it is perhaps both—referring as it does to every person’s right to be loved, and to choose their beloved (or beloveds).

Drawing on the powerful words of 17 writers working in Hindi, English and Gujarati, Be-loved explores the canvas of queerness in India. It explodes in celebration of myriad forms of love and diverse expressions of queerness, even as it acknowledges the struggles and difficulties that queer people face daily just trying to be themselves.

Through theatre, music, poetry and movement, the play takes audiences on a journey across history and geography, showing us different facets of queerness—the desires people feel, the creative and courageous choices that they make, the pain they live through, and the love they find ways of holding on to or letting go of.