Mary Kom writes to Amit Shah, calls for peace in Manipur's Kom villages

Boxing star MC Mary Kom has sought the intervention of union home minister Amit Shah to ensure "security forces prevent both warring groups from intrusion to Kom villages in Manipur". In a letter to Shah on Thursday, she said the Kom community is an indigenous tribe of Manipur and one of the smallest among the minorities.

"We are all dispersed between the two rival communities... there are always speculations and doubts against my community from both sides, and we are caught in the middle of all problems... due to weak internal administration and tiny size as a community among the minority tribes, we have not been able to stand against any forces that intrude into our jurisdiction.

"We seek the help of the security forces to prevent both warring groups from intrusion into Kom villages," the Padma Vibhushan awardee said.